Senate laying low while Rosenberg visits Austria, Czech Republic

BOSTON (State House News Service) – The House plans in the coming days to resume formal sessions after a six-week summer recess, but the Senate’s recess will extend into the fall with Senate President Stanley Rosenberg out of the country on an 11-day all-expenses-paid visit to Austria and the Czech Republic.

As Rosenberg digs in on global affairs, the Senate will likely not resume formal sessions until late September, possibly Sept. 28, a Rosenberg aide said.

The branches in late July broke from formal sessions after patching a state budget together in the face of anemic tax revenue growth and rejecting reforms offered by Gov. Charlie Baker to address health care costs that are rising at a rate that state government and taxpayers are struggling to afford.

The late summer/early fall schedule could delay efforts to restore funds to the state budget should the House follow through on requests from its members to overturn Baker’s vetoes. Overrides, which House budget chief Rep. Jeffrey Sanchez says are expected to surface in the House on Wednesday, require two-thirds approval in each branch to take effect.

Rosenberg’s office informed the News Service on Friday of his plans to attend Senate Presidents’ Forum meetings from Wednesday through Saturday, Sept. 16 in the Czech Republic. Aides also indicated Rosenberg planned to call in to a meeting Monday afternoon with Baker and House Speaker Robert DeLeo, who plan to get together privately in the governor’s office along with Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and House and Senate Republican leaders Brad Jones and Bruce Tarr.

Asked why Rosenberg would call in rather than attend the meeting, the aide said Rosenberg had departed on Wednesday, Sept. 6 for Austria, a trip that was not previously disclosed by Rosenberg’s office, which usually offers detailed public schedules of the Amherst Democrat’s comings and goings.

Rosenberg has been attending events sponsored by the United Nations Association of Austria and the City of Graz, according to Rosenberg spokesman Pete Wilson. On Thursday, he attended an “eco social student forum” in Vienna. On Friday, he was scheduled to speak at a “Moving Forward Forum/Dinner” in Graz. His schedule called for him to visit UNESCO City and meet with local government leaders in Graz on Saturday, with a cultural tour of Vienna on Sunday.

Before traveling to the Czech Republic on Tuesday, Rosenberg is scheduled to speak on Monday, Sept. 11 at a second Moving Forward forum and dinner.

When Rosenberg checks in at the Four Seasons Hotel in Prague on Wednesday, he may run into a former colleague and current lobbyist.

Thomas Finneran, the former speaker of the Massachusetts House, is on the staff of the Senate Presidents’ Forum as moderator of its discussions. A former radio talk show host, Finneran is scheduled to run sessions that will explore European unity, the Middle East, Syria, Russia and cybersecurity.

Rosenberg has attended previous Senate Presidents’ Forum events in Puerto Rico, Utah and Newport, Rhode Island, according to Wilson.

After passing bills granting public officials pay raises, including themselves, the Massachusetts Legislature over the first seven months of this year redrafted the voter-approved marijuana legalization law and struggled to craft a balanced budget in the face of weak growth in state tax collections.

Heading into the fall, the legislative agenda is tentative, with criminal justice reform and health care cost control bills expected to emerge as major issues but no consensus on those long-debated topics among Democrats who control the House and Senate.

The Senate is also awaiting House action on Senate-approved sex education legislation and a bill targeting distracted driving by banning motorists from the use of handheld devices while behind the wheel.

Under Rosenberg, who was first elected to the Legislature in 1987 and took the reins of the Senate in January 2015, the Senate has passed a raft of bills but has had difficulty getting Democrats in the House on board with its ideas. Many Senate-approved bills have stalled out in the House, and policy and political differences among and between House and Senate Democrats continue to color relations between the branches.

Costs of Rosenberg’s overseas trip are being absorbed by the United Nations Association of Austria, City of Graz and the Senate Presidents’ Forum (SPF), according to Wilson. The forum, according to its website, is a non-profit with numerous corporate sponsors, who provide grants to pay for conferences.

“Corporate sponsors provide funds directly to the Forum organization to defray the expenses of the organization, and one representative may attend each of the Forum events.” the forum says. “They do not provide funds directly to Senators. No lobbying or political fundraising is permitted at Forum events.”

Rose Swan is the forum’s founder and has been its executive director for 22 years.

“At a time when many Americans have lost faith in the political process, the Forum demonstrates the true dedication and hard work contributed by State Senate leaders to ensure that ‘government by the people, for the people’ endures,” Swan writes on the forum website. “It’s a tough job, and the SPF creates an oasis of calm and rational discourse to help State Senators succeed in their endeavor to serve.”