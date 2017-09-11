Road to Mount Sugarloaf summit closed for repairs

SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The road that runs up Mount Sugarloaf in South Deerfield will be closed over the next couple days, as crews work to make repairs to a culvert.

The roadway is popular with visitors to Mount Sugarloaf State Reservation, looking for a faster way to reach the summit. The mountain is still open for hiking while repairs are going on. Visitors can park in the lower parking lot, and hike the trails that lead to the summit.

The repairs are expected to continue through Wednesday.