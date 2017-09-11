Prosecutor: Bat recovered at scene of quadruple slaying

AYER, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say a baseball bat was found on the property of a Massachusetts home where officials say a recent college graduate killed his mother, his grandparents and a caregiver.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan told reporters Monday that the bat “may have been used” in the killings Friday in Groton. Ryan said the victims appeared to have died of blunt force trauma.

Twenty-two-year-old Oberlin College graduate Orion Krause, of Rockport, Maine, was ordered held without bail at Bridgewater State Hospital pending a competency hearing at his arraignment on murder charges Monday in Ayer.

Ryan identified the victims as 60-year-old Elizabeth “Buffy” Krause, 85-year-old Elizabeth Lackey, 89-year-old Frank Lackey III and 68-year-old Bertha Mae Parker.

Ryan says Parker was a health service provider for Krause’s grandparents.