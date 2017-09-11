Police: Man faces charges after shooting himself in leg

PEPPERELL, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man who police say shot himself in the leg is facing gun and drug charges.

Francis Banister, of Pepperell, has been charged with multiple offenses including possession of a firearm without a Firearms Identification Card, possession of over one ounce of marijuana by a person under age 21 and misleading a police officer.

Police say they responded to reports of a shooting in Pepperell early Saturday. Investigators say Banister told police he was shot while walking down the street.

Police say they determined Banister shot himself when he mishandled a gun at a friend’s apartment. Police say officers found ammunition and drugs after searching Banister’s home.

Banister later turned himself in to police. He’s to be arraigned on Monday. It’s unclear whether he’s being represented by an attorney.



