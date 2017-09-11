Pet Corner: Benny

Name: Benny
Breed: Domestic shorthair cat
Age: 9 years old
Gender: Male
Color: Black with white
Background
Benny is a wonderful, friendly fellow who is FIV+ (FIV positive). FIV in cats is a disease that weakens their immune system, but FIV cats can live a long life provided they’re kept indoors. Dakin’s adoption counselors can tell you more about FIV+ cats. Benny is at our Springfield Adoption & Education Center.
Events/Other Topics
5th Annual Mutts & Mimosas – October 1 from 11am – 2pm at Quonquont Farm in Whately. Dakin’s biggest annual fundraiser is coming…will you be there? Mutts & Mimosas is a terrific brunch event for people AND their dogs (if dogs are crowd-friendly and on a non-retractable leash) at scenic Quonquont Farm in Whately, MA. We’re serving a vegetarian brunch catered by Seth Mias, a make-your-own mimosa bar and live music from Banish Misfortune. We’ll have a silent auction, as well as a special auction for a year’s worth of wine. You can try reiki with your pup! Join us in a gorgeous setting for a lovely day, with or without your four-footed friend! Early bird ticket price is $60 (before September 10), then it becomes $75 per person through September 30. Admission for dogs is free, with an option to purchase a gourmet dog meal for $10. Tickets are available online at https://www.dakinhumane.org/mutts-and-mimosas.html
For more information about Dakin Humane Society, visit dakinhumane.org or call 413.781.4000.