Pet Corner: Benny

Name: Benny

Breed: Domestic shorthair cat

Age: 9 years old

Gender: Male

Color: Black with white



Background

Benny is a wonderful, friendly fellow who is FIV+ (FIV positive). FIV in cats is a disease that weakens their immune system, but FIV cats can live a long life provided they’re kept indoors. Dakin’s adoption counselors can tell you more about FIV+ cats. Benny is at our Springfield Adoption & Education Center.

Events/Other Topics

5th Annual Mutts & Mimosas – October 1 from 11am – 2pm at Quonquont Farm in Whately. Dakin’s biggest annual fundraiser is coming…will you be there? Mutts & Mimosas is a terrific brunch event for people AND their dogs (if dogs are crowd-friendly and on a non-retractable leash) at scenic Quonquont Farm in Whately, MA. We’re serving a vegetarian brunch catered by Seth Mias, a make-your-own mimosa bar and live music from Banish Misfortune. We’ll have a silent auction, as well as a special auction for a year’s worth of wine. You can try reiki with your pup! Join us in a gorgeous setting for a lovely day, with or without your four-footed friend! Early bird ticket price is $60 (before September 10), then it becomes $75 per person through September 30. Admission for dogs is free, with an option to purchase a gourmet dog meal for $10. Tickets are available online at https://www.dakinhumane.org/mutts-and-mimosas.html

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, visit dakinhumane.org or call 413.781.4000.