Meet Harvey & Irma

(KHQ) When you’ve been married for 75 years there are going to be some great times, and some stormy times.

For one Spokane, Washington couple, there’s something happening right now that’s caught them completely off guard.

Harvey and Irma Schluter share their names with the two hurricanes currently devastating the United States.

While hurricanes can last a few days to a couple weeks, Harvey and Irma Schluter have lived a combined 196 years.

No secrets to life, Irma 92 and Harvey just recently celebrated his 104th birthday. They are also celebrating 75 years of marriage.

