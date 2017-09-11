Mayonnaise spreads

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – If you’re looking for a way to spruce up your sandwich for lunch, we’ve got the perfect solution for you! Claudine Gaj, Owner of the Magic Spoon Catering showed us different mayo and mustard blends.

Sriracha Mayonnaise

1 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil

1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar

5 tablespoons sriracha sauce

1/2 tsp dry minced garlic

1/2 tsp dry minced onion

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1/4 teaspoon lime juice

salt and pepper to taste

1 tsp each black and white sesame seeds

Herb Mayo

1 cup mayonnaise

2 Table spoon dijon mustard

1tsp Papa Spice or other Italian style spice blend

1/2 tsp dry minced garlic

1/2 tsp dry minced onion

pinch of pepper

Horseradish Mayo

1 cup mayonnaise

1 table Worcestershire sauce

3 Table Horseradish

1tsp dried parsley

1 tsp Salad supreme mix

1/2 tsp dried dill

1/2 tsp dry minced garlic

salt and pepper to taste

1/2 tsp dry minced onion