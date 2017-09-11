Man pleads not guilty in hit-and-run that killed 11-year-old

LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man who prosecutors say was behind the wheel of a vehicle that hit and killed an 11-year-old girl and left the scene has appeared in court.

Emotions ran high after not-guilty pleas were entered on behalf of Steven Toro, of Lawrence, to motor vehicle homicide and other offenses at his arraignment Monday. Relatives of the victim, Jadee Soto, were in attendance.

One of Jadee’s aunts reportedly became emotional at the end and had to be restrained. Another relative later collapsed to the ground and had to be put in an ambulance.

Jadee’s mother wept as she was being driven away.

Authorities say Jadee died after she was struck in Methuen Thursday as she and her father stepped into the street.

Toro’s lawyer argues his client is innocent.