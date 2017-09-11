Man arrested on pot charge following report of pistol whipping

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield police say that they discovered $1,500 worth of marijuana, after they were called to a report of a robbery and pistol whipping over the weekend.

The department posted on their official Facebook page that Robert Chevalier of West Springfield has been charged with possession of a Class D substance with intent to distribute, following the incident on Elm Street.

At around 4:00 Saturday afternoon, Officers were called to the rear parking lot of the CVS store at 152 Elm Street for the reported robbery. When they got there, police say they spotted a vehicle reportedly involved in the incident, and they pulled the car over.

Everyone was told to exit the car, including the victim of the reported pistol whipping- who was taken to the hospital for a cut on his head. Inside the vehicle, police say that officers found three bags of marijuana, together weighing about one pound. They also found packaging material, and a loaded magazine from a semi-automatic pistol.

Police say that they determined the incident was a drug deal that had gone bad, which resulted in the pistol-whipping. The witnesses and purported victims had not been cooperative with the investigation, police say.

Chevalier, the driver of the car, was arrested on the drug charge. Under Massachusetts law, it is only legal to possess one ounce of marijuana or less, or up to 10 ounces inside your residence.

No one has yet been charged in connection to the pistol whipping.