Local officials remembering 9/11

(WWLP) – Social media flooded with posts from police, fire and city officials showing remembrance for the 16th anniversary of September 11th.
Today, we remember those who lost their lives in the #September11 attacks. This flag is from Ground Zero in NYC. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/J6SPVo3kNP
— FBI (@FBI) September 11, 2017
Remembering September 11 @Chicopee_MA pic.twitter.com/TAyHH3qAst
— Mayor Rich Kos (@MayorKos413) September 11, 2017
Mayor Sarno honors and remembers the first responders lost in the line of duty on September 11, 2001. We always remember and never forget. pic.twitter.com/A0xU7S5DIv
— CityofSpringfield,MA (@SpfldMACityHall) September 11, 2017
Never forget. Ceremonies today at 12:30 911 Memorial Park, 6:00 Sons of Erin. pic.twitter.com/hYs5ieCydo
— City of Westfield MA (@Westfield_MA) September 11, 2017
Old Chapel bells at UMass Amherst ringing this morning to mark the 16th anniversary of the #September 11 attacks. pic.twitter.com/buq82jWLgx
— UMass Amherst (@UMassAmherst) September 11, 2017
#NeverForget pic.twitter.com/sDtS74xMC3
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 11, 2017
WWLP.com > Share this:
Advertisement