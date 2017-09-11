Local Eversource crews helping with power restoration in Florida

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than a dozen Eversource Energy workers from western Massachusetts are now in Florida to help with power restoration efforts following Hurricane Irma.

Priscilla Ress, spokesperson for Eversource Energy, told 22News that the lineworkers and supervisors from western Massachusetts are among approximately 100 workers from Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New Hampshire who departed for Florida on Saturday.

Their convoy of crews, bucket trucks, and equipment will be gathering in Jacksonville on Monday.

Nearly 4.6 million people in Florida and Georgia are without power as a result of Hurricane Irma, and full restoration could take weeks.