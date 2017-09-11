Local events pay respect to lives lost in 9/11

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)-Our country was forever changed on September 11th, 2001.

Jeffrey Speller recalled the day our country was attacked by terrorists 16 years ago.

He was on the 36th floor of the second tower at the time and remembers how this act of terror made him feel.

“I was very angry that someone tried to to do harm to me that didn’t know me but didn’t care whether I lived or died,” said Speller. “I also was very happy in that I saw the best of Americans.”

Today Americans brought out the best in each other once more uniting for the same reason.

Residents from across western Massachusetts came together today on the 16th anniversary of the attacks to promote a message of love and hope for our country.

The Mayor of Agawam, the fire department, and clergy members were among those at a commemorative ceremony in Agawam to pay tribute to the brave men and women who died that day.

Residents told 22News it’s a day they will never forget, and they hope younger generations will continue to honor the victims.

American International College students spent their morning placing American flags across lawns, as a way to keep history alive on their campus.

“I think it’s a great way for the students to kind of get in touch with American history,” said Junior, Federica Frew. “I say it’s such a huge day for American people and all around the world.”