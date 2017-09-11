Hundreds pay respect to fallen Holyoke police officer

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds paid their respects Monday night to a Holyoke police officer who lost his battle with cancer last week.

Daniel Escobar died Friday at his home after a year-long fight with the deadly disease.

Family, friends and fellow police officers gathered at the Byron Keenan Funeral Home in Springfield to remember Daniel Escobar, the man, the officer, friend, and family member.

“His line of occupation was to protect the public, and that could easily be seen by the person he was,” Jhonatan Escobar told 22News. “Every single soul he touched, he made amazing relationships and everyone knew that when you need him he was there.”

Friends told 22News they’ll remember Escobar for his passion for his family, and his love for soccer.

A funeral mass will be held Tuesday morning at 11:00 a.m. at the Holy Cross Church in Springfield.