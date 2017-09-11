How to make your mums last long

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – With less than two weeks of summer, people are getting into the fall spirit. 22News is working for you with how you can make your autumn plants last.

Mums are a popular fall plant and if you take care of them you can still have them blooming past Thanksgiving.

Mum blossoms are triggered by daylight. The temperatures do not have to be warm for mums to survive they are a cool weather plant, and can thrive in cooler weather.

If western Massachusetts were to get a frost, the only real loss to a mum would be any current blooms on the plant.

Randall’s Farm in Ludlow told 22News that if you take proper care of your mums, they can last a long time. Karen Randall, Owner of Randall’s Farm, told 22News, “If you keep them in a pot you can expect them to stay alive in the pot probably until your ready for your Christmas decorations, unless we get a little snow earlier.”

Mums are a type of fall plant you want to make sure is staying hydrated. You want to water your mum everyday. If you place your mums in a bigger pot with lots of soil you won’t have to water them as often. That’s not the case if you keep your mum in the container it was in when you bought it.

A mum is a perennial so if the roots get established in the ground. Planting them later in the Fall, when it’s cooler, lessens the chance of winter survival.