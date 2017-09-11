How is the foliage doing in western Massachusetts

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Fall does not officially begin for another two weeks, but maybe you have already seen some leaves changing color!

The ideal weather for turning leaves is warm days and cool, frost-less nights, which is what we have been experiencing. The most recent foliage report, which is put out by the Foliage Network, recently shows some leaves changing color in northern Vermont and New Hampshire.

Here in western Massachusetts, we are labeled as having little-to-no change in color at this point.

Karen Randall of Randall’s Farm in Ludlow, a popular autumn destination, told 22News that it is normal to see colors changing right around this time of year.

“I think that’s normal this year later than last year. Last year it was so dry, everything seemed to change early because the trees were all stressed,” Randall said.

Randall thinks that the moisture we have gotten already this year will help to prolong the foliage.