Hampden County District Attorney continues Adopt-a-Classroom program

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Do you know what a District Attorney does?

That’s the question Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni asked a class of 8th graders at the Dupont Memorial Middle School in Chicopee on Monday.

Gulluni and members of his staff stopped by the classroom to drop off school supplies and begin a year-long Adopt-a-Class program.

Civics teacher Sharon St. Pierre told 22News, “Not only do we do a lot of hands-on here and role play activities but they’re actually going to be able to go into the courts and actually see what really takes place in the courtroom.”

“That exposes them not only to the laws of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts through the eyes and the work of some of the prosecutors who work in the D.A.’s office,” Gulluni explained. “But also it culminates with them coming to the Hall of Justice to see in practice what they learned about.”

The DA has also adopted classes at Duggan Middle School in Springfield and at West Springfield Middle School.

By the way, a District Attorney is the chief law enforcement officer and top prosecutor for the area they represent.