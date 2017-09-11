Dr. Phil – “‘My daughters accuse me of being a controlling manipulative father'”

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Steve says his daughters, 25-year-old Alexandra and 20-year-old Victoria, are constantly making self-destructive decisions and allowing men to take advantage of them.

But Alexandra and Victoria say they have not gotten the love and connection they needed from their father lately.

Steve says that is just “dumb” and both of his daughters need therapy and suggested they get Dr. Phil’s app, Doctor on Demand. He even sends his daughters quotes from Dr. Phil that Steve believes applies to his daughters’ lives.

But is Steve following Dr. Phil’s advice from the shows that he is watching or just dictating to his daughters?

Alexandra and Victoria say their father has tried to control them their entire lives, from telling them who they could hang out with, which TV shows they could watch and even tried putting a tracking device on their phones.

Steve’s daughters say they want him to back off and stop what they call his controlling behavior. But Steve says it’s not that he’s controlling; there are actually legitimate reasons for all of the decisions he has made, all designed to keep his daughters safe.

Find out what Dr. Phil has to say about Steve’s parenting.

