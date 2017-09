CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Dr. Omar Faruk is a Double Certified Physician who has expertise in many areas of modern medicine: addiction medicine, functional medicine, autoimmune, anti-aging health trends and more. In this edition of Dr. O’s Daily Dose, we talked about treating addiction.

Right Choice Health Group

(413) 271-7136

rightchoicehealthgroup.com

Promotional consideration provided by: Right Choice Health Group