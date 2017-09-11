Dozens attend Red Cross training in western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Although they’ve sent dozens of disaster relief workers to areas hit by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, the western Massachusetts Red Cross still needs more volunteers.

Dozens of people came out on Monday night to train and learn the skills needed to help those impacted by disaster.

The American Red Cross has been overwhelmed by the need for recovery from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. Volunteers account for 94 percent of the Red Cross staff nationwide.

“Tonight we’re expecting between 25-30 people so it’s been really uplifting to see people locally are willing to drop what they’re doing and be able to help,” Mary Nathan, Manager at the western Massachusetts Red Cross Disaster Program told 22News.

Those who attended Monday night’s session learned how to assess need, and provide shelter, food and services to those affected by a natural disaster.

Incident Supervisor Fran Griffin told 22News that volunteers don’t need to deploy to get involved.

“If they don’t want to go out to fires, they can work in the office, they can help with the educational programs, they can help with the fire preparedness, a variety of things,” said Griffin.

The Red Cross told 22News there are still local emergencies, and there is a need for local fire response volunteers.