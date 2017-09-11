Coverage gap leaving some in Pelham without broadband

PELHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Internet service is something that many of us take for granted, but some towns in western Massachusetts remain without broadband access.

22News went Monday to the eastern Hampshire County town of Pelham, where some residents do not have high-speed access. The reason is that cable coverage poles do not connect to their homes, and the town does not have the money to invest in them.

In an email, a 22News viewer said that the lack of broadband is making it difficult for him to sell his home. 22News went to town offices for answers. We found out that the town is doing a broadband buildout, but certain streets will remain without access.

“Some of the towns are going their own way by putting in their own fiber networks, and they’re voting to do it with their own taxpayers’ money. That’s a big boom for those towns, because they can’t sell a lot of property because they don’t have access to the Internet that’s good enough for a college professor or somebody that needs the Internet all the time,” Gene Tansey of Pelham said.

Board of Selectmen Administrative Assistant Susannah Carey told 22News that there are currently 27 households without broadband service, because of a gap in coverage. The broadband buildout for those eligible homes will be completed by next August.

The next public meeting on the issue will be held on September 18.