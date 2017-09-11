Chicopee police: Bar patron grabbed man’s hand, had him feel weapon

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police arrested a man who witnesses said fell asleep at a bar, and later had another bar patron feel what he was led to believe was a gun in his pocket.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that 31 year-old Michael Vega of Springfield was arrested at the Munich Haus at around 6:00 Sunday evening.

Wilk said that police were called to the restaurant’s outside bar for a report of a man who had fallen asleep there, and then woke up. When police got there, Wilk says Vega looked at the officers and said “You are here for me, aren’t you?” The officers removed him from the bar and placed him in handcuffs.

According to Wilk, one of the officers was told by a bar patron that Vega told him he “kills people and runs prostitutes.” Further, the suspect allegedly said that he had a gun, and grabbed the man’s hand, having him feel his pocket. The witness told police that he believed he had been feeling the barrel of a gun.

Wilk says that it turns out that Vega was carrying a 7” knife. Officers allegedly also found marijuana and a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine. Vega is now charged with causing a disturbance while carrying a dangerous weapon and possession of a Class B substance.

He was held on $540 bail, and is scheduled for arraignment Monday in Chicopee District Court.