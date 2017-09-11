Ceremonies across western Massachusetts to honor 9/11 victims

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Ceremonies remembering the victims of 9/11 will be held on Monday; the 16th anniversary of the deadly attacks.

In Springfield, a ceremony will be held at 10:00 A.M. at the Raymond Sullivan Public Safety Complex on Carew Street. American International College will also hold an observance beginning at 8:46 A.M. in memory of the nearly 3,000 lives that were lost at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

The Town of Agawam will conduct a ceremony in front of the fire department headquarters on Main Street at 9:30.

Ceremonies will also be held this evening. A remembrance event will take place in Palmer at 1010 Thorndike Street at 6:30 P.M. In Ludlow, a memorial Mass will be held at Our Lady of Fatima Church on Winsor Street.

These events will honor the civilians, police, firefighters, EMTs, and members of the military who were killed on September 11, 2001.

22News will live stream Springfield’s 9/11 memorial ceremony at 10:00 A.M.