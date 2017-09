CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The body that was found at Szot Park in Chicopee on Monday morning has been identified.

The Hampden County District Attorney has identified the victim as 33-year-old Jafet Robles of Springfield.

The DA’s office said Chicopee police and the state police detective unit assigned to the Hampden DA’s office responded to suspicious death at 229 Bemis Road.