Body found at Szot Park in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are investigating the discovery of a body at Szot Park Monday morning.

Our 22News crew could see that a portion of the park, near Abbey Memorial Drive, has been blocked off with police tape, near where the body was found.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that the area is an “active crime scene,” and that there is very little information to provide right now.

22News is covering this story, and will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.