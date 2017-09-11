Belchertown Police investigating vehicle that drove into Post Office

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – A vehicle drove into a post office building in Belchertown Monday afternoon.

According to Belchertown police, officers, firefighters and ambulance services responded to calls about the accident at the town’s Post Office around 1:21 p.m.

No injuries were reported and the main entrance remained open.

Belchertown police said the back of the Post Office was extensively damaged and the Belchertown building inspector was called to examine the structural damage done the building.

Police continue to investigate the crash.