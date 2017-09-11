How safe is the United States 16 years after 9/11?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – You can never be fully prepared for a terrorist attack. 22News discovered what lessons the United States has learned since the September 11 attacks.

Sixteen-years-ago, the unthinkable happened. The United States was under attack.

Are we any safer now? Agawam’s Martin Murray’s believes the President’s focus is not on terrorism.

“I think President Trump is more worried about immigration and more worried about everything than being prepared for another attack,” said Murray.

It’s not just how prepared we are to handle a terrorist attack, but the lessons we’ve learned to deal with the aftermath.

“We learned immensely from the past on how to better respond,” said Robert Hopkins, a Emergency Medical Services Management Professor at Springfield College. Hopkins also went to Ground Zero in New York City after 9/11 and was a key part of the recovery efforts.

(Are we better prepared today?)

“The system has improved immensely, we have lessons learned we have good leadership in the disaster response community,” said Hopkins.

Hopkins who has also helped on the recovery efforts after natural disasters like Hurricanes, said you can predict a hurricane days out and prepare. You can never predict an event like 9/11.