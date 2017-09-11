9/11 victims and first responders honored at Ludlow memorial mass

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A 9/11 memorial mass was held at Our Lady of Fatima Parish in Ludlow Monday night.

The victims and first responders were honored during the mass which started at 7:00 p.m.

Members from the police and fire departments attended the mass as well as veterans groups and members of the military.

“A tragic day, a tragic event,” Ubert Romalard of Chicopee told 22News. “It’s so touching to see the response we are getting here today.”

This was the 11th annual 9/11 memorial mass celebrated at Our Lady of Fatima Parish in Ludlow.