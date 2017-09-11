2 Springfield men facing drug and gun charges after police stop

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Springfield men are facing drug and gun charges after being stopped on East Columbus Avenue by police Friday morning.

According to State Police, 20-year-old Victor Espinosa and 23-year-old Jonathan Burris are both facing charges including possession of heroin, possession of a firearm with defaced serial number, possession of ammunition without FID card and possession of firearm without a license.

State Police said a trooper saw a red Chevy Impala drive through a stop sign at Mill Street in Springfield around 10:45 a.m. Police said the driver, Espinosa, failed to provide license and registration for the vehicle, which was a rental, but said he was on the agreement.