Ware holds 9/11 memorial dedication ceremony

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts has begun to pay tribute to the victims of 9/11, with Monday being the 16th anniversary of the tragic event that took so many lives.

The eastern Hampshire County town of Ware held its 9/11 memorial dedication ceremony Sunday at the Ware Fire Department on West Street.

The bench honoring those who died on September 11th, 2001 will be seen by all who drive by the Ware fire station.

Ware Deputy Fire Chief Edward Wloch told 22News, “It’s been five years in the making. About five years ago, my wife started on a crusade to get a piece of steel from 9/11 for the town of Ware, and she succeeded.”

Many heads will be bowed as Springfield and a host of other western Massachusetts cities and towns will observe 9/11 on Monday, with special attention given to the memory of victims who had grown up here in the Pioneer Valley.