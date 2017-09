SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two women suffered serious injuries when their SUV overturned in Springfield’s Forest Park neighborhood just after midnight Sunday.

Springfield Fire Department Spokesman Dennis Leger told 22News, firefighters found the SUV on its side in front of 205 Leyfred Terrace early Sunday morning. They used the “jaws of life” to tear open the doors to rescue the trapped victims.

The women are in the hospital being treated for serious injuries.