Springfield is expanding its shotspotter activation system

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The shotspotter system uses audio sensors that electronically alert the police whenever a gunshot goes off, and more neighborhoods in Springfield will soon have it.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Police Commissioner John Barbieri announced this week that the shotspotter system will be expanding to more parts of the Mason Square neighborhood, and to Forest Park’s X area. After a homicide in Mason Square Friday, Sarno said he is sick of the violence. The homicide is Springfield’s 12th this year, and the police department said the shotspotter helps to find and prosecute criminals.

Commissioner Barbieri said the shot spotter system is a major asset to the police in terms of rapid response and catching criminals. Barbieri said the city looked at three years of data on shots fired incidents and calls for service related to shots fired to determine which neighborhoods the shotspotter would expand to. Mayor Sarno has asked the city council to transfer roughly $185,000 dollars in reserves to the police department in order to fund the increased costs of the the shotspotter system expansion.

The Police Commissioner said the ShotSpotter serves as a deterrent for criminals, letting them know that gun shots will have an immediate police response.