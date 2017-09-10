Owen scores overall victory in 20/20 Sunoco Modified race

THOMPSON, CT- Todd Owen has had a busy weekend and on Sunday it was the icing on the cake. Owen out of Somers, CT scored the overall victory in the 20/20 Sunoco Modified race He finished second in the first and third segment while he finished third in the second segment. Owen told 22News it was fun to sit in victory lane.

“We overall had the best day. We’re happy for everybody. Will have to come to the World Series now and race for sure.” Owen Said

Ted Christopher took down the win in the first 20 lap segment and took his 99th win overall at the 5/8 mile oval. Christopher told 22News that the plan for the next segment was to race hard.

“Will race hard. We set the fastest lap for the last segment so we’re on the pole. Will race as hard as we can race. Will see you know. A lot of race are starting in the back.” Christopher Said

Christopher would not make it back out for the third segment as he was involved in a wreck with four laps to go in the second segment.

Ryan Morgan took down the win in the 25 lap Late Model race. John Warren out of Chicopee finished second. Scott Sundeen took down the win in the Limited Sportsman while Dave Trudeau took down the win in the Mini Stocks and Glenn Griswold won the Lite Modifieds.

Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park will have one more event on the oval in 2017 with the 55th annual Sunoco World Series Of Racing featuring 18 divisions of racing with 13 champions to be crowned on October 13 through the 15 featuring the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour.

Thompson Speedway Motorsports, 9/10/17 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Troy Talman (3) racing with Ted Christopher (79) and Woody Pitkat (6) in the Sunoco Modifieds. (Photo Credit: Matt Wiernasz) John Warren (55) racing with Mark Jenison (22) in the Late Models. (Photo Credit: Matt Wiernasz) Keith Rocco (57) racing with Steve Masse (87) in the Sunoco Modifieds. (Photo Credit: Matt Wiernasz) Todd Owen (81) racing with Woody Pitkat (6) in the Sunoco Modifieds. (Photo Credit: Matt Wiernasz) Todd Owen (81) racing side by side with Ted Christopher (79) in the Sunoco Modifieds. (Photo Credit: Matt Wiernasz) Steve Masse (87) racing down the backstretch with Ryan Preece (31) in the Sunoco Modifieds. (Photo Credit: Matt Wiernasz) Ted Christopher took down the win in Segment one in the 20 lap Sunoco Modified race. (Photo Credit: Matt Wiernasz) Todd Owen was the overall winner in the 20/20 Sunoco Modified event. (Photo Credit: Matt Wiernasz) Keith Rocco took down the win in Segment two in the 20 lap Sunoco Modified Race. (Photo Credit: Matt Wiernasz)