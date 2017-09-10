One man killed in single-vehicle crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD (WWLP) – One man was killed after he lost control of his truck in Springfield Sunday.

Massachusetts State Police received a report of the single-vehicle crash on Route 291 Eastbound at Exit 4 at 8:40 PM. The driver lost control of the truck and traveled off the right side of the exit 4 ramp, striking the guardrail.

According to State Trooper Joel Daoust, the driver was a 54-year-old man from Springfield.

He was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he later died.

State Police are still investigating what caused the crash.

The driver’s identity will not be released until his family is notified.