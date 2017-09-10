Man dies installing storm shutters ahead of Irma

DAVIE, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida man fell to his death while putting up shutters in preparation for Hurricane Irma, marking the state’s first storm-related death ahead of Irma’s approach.

According to police, a 57-year-old man was hired to install shutters at a home in Davie.

He had tried to place a sheet of metal on a second-story window when he lost his balance and fell from a ladder at a height of about 15 feet, then hit his head on a pool deck.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

At least 25 people have died as Irma continues its destructive path toward the Bay area. The storm intensified and became a Category 4 hurricane early Sunday morning.

