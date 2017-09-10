Longmeadow church raises funds for hurricane victims

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Even as Hurricane Irma prepares to cause untold damage to mainland Florida, there are continuing concerns about the still suffering victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Longmeadow held a community block party Sunday, where participants helped raise money for those whose lives have been uprooted by Houston’s natural disaster. They also aimed to help Floridians now under threat from Hurricane Irma.

St. Andrew’s rector Derrick Fetz told 22News, “Remembering all those people who are going through a lot of distress right now due to the hurricane, we’re also raising funds to send to our relief organization called Episcopal Relief and Development.

Dozens of congregation members attended the block party on the church grounds. As Fetz pointed out, Sunday’s event helped celebrate the gift of community.