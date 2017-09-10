Irma strengthens back to Category 4 storm, landfall expected Sunday night

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hurricane Irma intensified and became a Category 4 hurricane early Sunday morning. The monster storm strengthened in the Florida Straits and is now taking aim at the Florida Keys.

“As of 2 am, Irma has strengthened to a Category 4 hurricane with winds of 130 mph. The eye has pushed away from the coast of Cuba and into extremely warm water south of the Florida Keys, and more strengthening is possible as the storm continues to head north,” said Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Leigh Spann.

Tropical force winds are being felt 205 miles away from the center of the storm.

Irma is expected to bring hurricane-force gust winds to the Tampa Bay area around mid-afternoon on Sunday. The huge storm is expected to make landfall around 8 or 9 Sunday night, possibly in the Fort Myers, Sarasota, or Naples area.

“Thankfully, once it gets going, it’s fast moving. There will be flooding, but it will not be an extended flooding,” said Spann of the impact on the Tampa Bay area.

As of 2 a.m. on Sunday, Irma was about 70 miles southeast of Key West. Irma should reach the Florida Keys before daylight Sunday.

