Irma spawns waterspout in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE (KXAN/CNN) — As Hurricane Irma’s outer bands begin to lash Florida, parts of southern Florida are seeing waterspouts.

The video above shows a waterspout over Fort Lauderdale beach Saturday evening; a Tornado Warning was issued as the spout moved closer to land.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries due to the spout.

Hurricanes quickly spin up weak tornadoes and waterspouts, particularly in the right front quadrant of the storm. These tornadoes are weaker and shorter lived than those that spawn from supercell thunderstorms. Learn more from the National Weather Service.