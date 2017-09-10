Holyoke store concerned drive-thru may cause traffic problems

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Eddie’s Furniture in Holyoke has traffic concerns after the city council approved a drive-thru in the neighboring vacant lot.

The Holyoke City Council voted “yes” for a special permit for the drive-thru at a soon-to-be built Dunkin’ Donuts.

It’s at the corner of Hampden and Pleasant Streets, right next to Eddie’s Furniture.

Trucks use that lot to deliver furniture to the store.

Eddie’s is asking the planning board to bring in a third party traffic engineer to review the traffic problems they believe will happen when this area is developed.

In a statement sent to 22News, Eddie’s Furniture said they are not against the development.

The planning board will meet Tuesday night to discuss the issue.