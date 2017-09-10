Beauty pageant held for young, latina women in Springfield area

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens gathered in Springfield Sunday for a celebration of Hispanic youth in Springfield

The latin organization “Youth on the Move” held a beauty pageant to honor young latinas for their work in the community.

The organization also held a backpack drive, giving school supplies to kids in Springfield. Extra backpacks and school supplies will be sent to schools in Puerto Rico affected by Hurricane Irma.

The event organizer, Grisel Delgado, told 22News, “I’m proud of my island, even though they are going through a hard time right now, we are going to support them while we can. I’m very happy, a lot of places didn’t get hurt, but a lot of places lost a lot.”

Delgado added that the school supplies will be sent to three different schools in Puerto Rico.