14th annual picnic held for Springfield area cancer survivors

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A celebration of life by Springfield area Cancer survivors winning their fight against the dreaded disease.

The more than 100 men and women have all been treated at Mercy Medical Center’s Sister Caritas cancer center.

This was their 14th annual picnic at the Springfield elks lodge pavilion. Those stricken by Cancer are of all ages.

Amber Lira, a cancer survivor from Amherst told 22News, “I was diagnosed with stage three Colon cancer when I was 29. I am 3 years in remission, this is my first time at this event today.”

As more than one cancer survivor has told 22News, survivors help strengthen each other attending gatherings such as this