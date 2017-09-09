Why storm surge can be a major issue for Florida

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Besides heavy rain and wind, storm surge is going to be a major issue for Florida. 22News explains what storm surge is and why it will be such an issue for Florida.

First off, what is storm surge? Storm surge is the rising of the sea due to a storm, which is what we will be seeing from Hurricane Irma.

Storm surge will be the cause of many deaths.

Let’s take you through the different categories and the wind that is associated with each category.

A Category 1 hurricane has winds of 74-95 MPH bringing dangerous winds and minimal damage.

A Category 2 brings winds of 96-110 MPH bringing extreme winds and extensive damage

A Category 3 has winds of 111 to 129 MPH which is extreme winds and devastating damage

A Category 4 has winds 130 to 156 MPH bringing catastrophic damage,

A Category 5, which hurricane Harvey was, has winds of 157 MPH and above, also bringing catastrophic damage.

This will be bringing more than 9 feet of water in some spots like Naples and Fort Myers. This is water on top of normal tide and rainfall. Storm surge can cause the water to rise in feet within minutes.