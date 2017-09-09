Westover airmen ready to help Hurricane Irma victims

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Airmen at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee are taking part in the effort to help the victims of Hurricane Irma.

After hours of loading over 100 tons of emergency equipment on three C-17 planes, crews at Westover Air Base are ready to help those affected by Hurricane Irma.

Hurricane Irma has caused destruction throughout the Caribbean and Puerto Rico last week.

Westover Air Reserve Base received a call Friday to load up three C-17 planes with emergency trucks filled with supplies to help FEMA relief efforts.

The reserve citizen airmen from Westover loaded the planes and service members from all over the country will deliver them to Puerto Rico.

“We’re trained to do this stuff, and our folks are real pleased to be able to help out,” said Sergeant Andrew Biscoe. “We know the circumstances aren’t good for the folks down in Florida and Texas as well, and are hearts and our prayers are with them.”

Sgt. Andrew Biscoe told 22News the C-17’s may be heading elsewhere as relief plans continue to develop.

Sgt. Biscoe could not give an exact time as to when the planes will be leaving, but he did tell 22News all the planes will be leaving Westover Air Reserve Base before Sunday morning.