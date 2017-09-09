Trolls slap bracelets, toddler pullovers being recalled

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A consumer alert for parents of young children.

Approximately 79,000 Trolls slap bracelets are being recalled after reports that five children were injured while using them.

The recalled slap bracelets were included with the “Dreamworks Trolls: It’s Hug Time!” children’s books.

The bracelet consists of an inner, flexible metal band wrapped in a purple fabric covering with a pink fabric flower.

Studio Fun International Inc., of New York says the metal band can wear through the fabric, posing a laceration hazard.

The books were sold at book and retail stores nationwide.. and online at Amazon.com, Barnesandnoble.com, Walmart.com and other online retailers from September 2016 through August 2017 for about $13.

The ISBN for the book is 978-0-7944-3840-1 and is printed on the back of the book.

If you have a recalled bracelet, you should immediately take it away from children and contact Studio Fun International for instructions on discarding the bracelet and to receive a free Trolls book.

You can reach Studio Fun International at 800-489-3402 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at www.studiofun.com and click on “Product Recall” for more information.

Toddler Sweaters Recalled

L.L Bean is recalling about 2,000 toddler sweater fleece pullovers because the snaps on the pullovers could detach and children can choke on them.

The recalled pullovers were sold in sizes 2T, 3T and 4T.

They have blue trim and were sold in three colors; deep garnet (red), heather gray and light lilac.

They have four snaps, two pockets and the L.L. Bean logo tag on the front.

Item number 300206 and lot 02/17 are printed on woven tags in attached to the neckline of the pullovers.

The pullovers were sold at L.L. Bean stores nationwide, L.L. Bean catalog and online at www.llbean.com from April 2017 through August 2017 for about $50.

If you have one, stop using it and contact L.L. Bean for a full refund.

You can contact L.L. Bean at 800-555-9717 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET daily or online at www.llbean.com and click on “Recall & Safety Info” at the bottom of the page for more information.