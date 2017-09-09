Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park back in action Sunday

THOMPSON, CT- Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park will be back action on Sunday with the 4th annual 20/20 sprint for the Sunoco Modifieds and the 2nd annual For the Fans event.

The points battle is tightening up in the Sunoco Modified division as four drivers as Keith Rocco has the points lead by 22 points over Todd Owen out of Somers, CT and Ryan Preece. Woody Pitkat sits in fourth and is 28 points behind Rocco. The Sunoco Modifieds will run two 20 lap races and will count for points. At the end of the second 20 lap feature, they will run a 10 lap sprint.

Ray Parent leads defending Late Model champion William Wall by 23 points. New Salem’s Tom Carey, III sits six in the point standings. The Late Models will have a 25 lap feature on Sunday.

The Limited Sportsman, Mini Stocks, and Lite Modifieds will also be in action. Fans going to the For The Fans Event can receive a general admission ticket for $12 on Sunday as there will be giveaways throughout the event.

Racing action will begin on Sunday at 1:15 p.m.