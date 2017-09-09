Springfield residents celebrate art at the Mattoon Arts Festival

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield residents came out to Mattoon Street to celebrate the 45th Annual Mattoon Arts Festival.

It’s the longest running arts festival in the Pioneer Valley.

It features 100 exhibitors, food vendors and musicians.

The festival helps promote camaraderie in the community and support local artists and businesses.

“I used to live on Mattoon Street and it’s a great gathering of artists and craftspeople,” said Keith Sikes of Springfield. “It does Springfield proud.”

And if you missed out on Saturday’s festivities, the festival will continue Sunday, starting at 10:00 a.m. Until 5:00 p.m.