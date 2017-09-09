Red Cross ready to deploy volunteers to hurricane disaster zones

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Red Cross of western Massachusetts says they are ready to deploy dozens of volunteers in the Harvey and Irma disaster zones.

Their training classes have been successful in signing up 50 volunteers.

Many of them will deploy to either Florida, Texas or Cuba to help in shelters, organize community meals and handle case work.

But other volunteers will stay local to do emergency dispatching and fire response.

Red Cross of Western Massachusetts Executive Director Jen Garutti said they can never have enough volunteers.

“We always need more people to volunteer for the Red Cross because the need is really great and with this incoming storm in Florida, we are going to need a lot more volunteers in many phases of volunteer work,” said Garutti.

Garutti told 22News they have been overwhelmed by the kind hearted people who have answered the call for help.

The Red Cross will hold another training class Monday at 6:00 p.m.