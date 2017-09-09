Pregnant woman in critical condition after being set on fire by boyfriend

(CNN / WJLA) – A horrifying story out of Maryland…Family members say a pregnant woman was set on fire by her boyfriend. Doctors managed to save the baby, but the woman is still fighting for her life.

Shantel farrow, the victim’s neighbor, said she saw a pregnant woman, identified by her family as Andrea Grinage, with burns covering her body.

Brandon Scott, the victim’s neighbor, said, “I have never seen anything like it in my life.”

Investigators say Grinage’s boyfriend set the 30-year-old on fire in their Capitol Heights apartment.

Arthur Williams, the victim’s father, said, “You know, you see it on them shows, you never think it will happen to your loved ones and or let alone your daughter.” Grinage’s father said that Grinage’s boyfriend was violent. “Well it all stems from him not wanting to take responsibility of him being a new born dad. He didn’t want that. And once a baby is conceived it’s too late for all that. You either step up and be a dad, or you walk away,” said Williams.

According to investigators, Grinage told neighbors her boyfriend attacked her and that he was going to Washington, D.C. to kill one of Grinage’s family members. Detectives say they were able to get the suspect on the phone and talk him into turning himself in.

The baby was not due, so doctors delivered little Journey Aleah seven weeks early. Arthur Williams, the victim’s father, said, “She is doing well. She has five of everything and we are blessed.”

But Grinage is still in critical condition, while the man accused of putting her there is behind bars.

