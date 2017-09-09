One person is in the hospital after crash in Monson

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – One man is in the hospital this morning after a serious crash in Monson overnight. Monson Police Department Dispatcher Fox told 22News, police were called to a rollover crash in the area of 145 Palmer Rd just after 2:30 Saturday morning.

The driver was air lifted and flown by helicopter to UMASS Memorial Hospital with serious injuries but he is expected to be okay.

There were no passengers. Palmer Rd is closed, as police try to figure out what happened.

22News is following this story and will bring you any new updates, both on air and online.