One person dead after a shooting in Mason Square

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person is dead after a shooting in Springfield’s mason square neighborhood Friday night.

Springfield Police Lt. Mark Rolland told 22News, police were called to the 700 block of Union Street for shots fired around 6:30 Friday night. Police found a gunshot victim near the DeBerry Elementary School.

According to Springfield Police Sgt. Joseph Piemonte he was rushed to the hospital where he later died. Union street was closed for more than 5 hours, as police tried to figure out what happened. Union Street has since reopened.

This is the city’s 12th homicide this year.