Mayor Domenic Sarno releases angry statement after Springfield’s 12th homicide

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s Mason Square homicide Friday night triggered an angry response from Mayor Domenic Sarno on Saturday.

The mayor said the latest uptick in gun violence is all targeted and gang related. The victim died from his wounds after a shooting on Union Street near the Deberry Elementary School.

Mayor Sarno said in a statement, “I’m sick of it.” He said the city will do its part to eradicate these gangs from Springfield streets.

As Mayor Sarno put it, many of these individuals are repeat violent offenders. Mayor Sarno said one of them threatened him personally for applying pressure on Springfield’s street gangs.

The latest killing became Springfield’s 12th homicide so far in 2017.